DU UG, PG Admission 2020: The Delhi University is expected to announce various cut-offs for admission in undergraduate programmes on October 10, two days before the admission process begins at various colleges an official said on Sunday. Also Read - DU Admissions 2020: First Cut-off List to be Out on October 12 | Check Schedule Here

According to DU official website (du.ac.in), admissions under the first cut-off list will begin on October 12 and end on October 14. The last day to submit fees will be October 16 and the DU UG entrance test against the first merit list will be held from October 19 to 21. Meanwhile, the PG admission process will begin from October 26. Also Read - Delhi University First Cut-off List 2020: Know Here When it Will be Released | Latest Updates

“We will be holding a webinar for students on how to calculate their cut-offs, choose courses and colleges on the dashboard. We will also be holding a meeting with college conveners. There is a need to sensitise anybody — from colleagues in colleges to candidates, who tend to get anxious,” Delhi University, Dean (Admissions), Shobha Bagai told PTI. Also Read - Delhi University Admissions 2020: St Stephen’s College Declares First Cut-Off, 99.25% For Economics Hons

All principals have been asked to share the cut-offs with the varsity by October 9. The new academic session of Delhi University will commence on November 18.