DU Admissions 2020: The University Grants Commission on Monday gave a nod to Delhi University to announce five new online undergraduate courses for students around the world. The online courses have been announced in B.A. and B.Com and will be made available for students starting from January 2020.

A total of 22 universities had given their proposal to UGC for the online program, of which only four were granted permission. The five undergraduate courses include B.A., B.Com., B.A. English Honours, B.A. Political Science Honours, as well as B.Com. Honours.

All of the courses belong to the School of Open Learning (SOL), Delhi University.

The UGC has also asked Delhi University to upload the e-study material for the courses by November this year. Students will be able to access the same by visiting the official website at du.ac.in. Students must also keep an eye out on the website for further details.

Dr CS Dubey, Director of the Campus of SOL, said that the online courses will be available not just in India, but students from any country can take admission in the courses. Earlier, Dubey had also said that the DU is planning to conduct 30 per cent of its exams online in a phased manner.