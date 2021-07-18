New Delhi: The Delhi University will start the registration process of the 65,000 seats for undergraduate courses at its colleges on August 2 and is likely to announce the first cut-off list between September 7 and 10, acting vice chancellor P C Joshi announced on Saturday. The registration process for 20,000 postgraduate (PG) seats and for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) courses will begin on July 26, he said. The last date for registration of PG programmes is August 21, while that for UG programmes is August 31.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Can Husband And Wife Both Avail Benefits? Check Who Are Eligible For This Scheme

"To make the admission process hassle-free, a dedicated portal for admissions will be launched soon. This will facilitate students to fill the forms, pay fee and check all details without any problem from the comfort of their home," the acting VC said.

Have faith in CBSE’s marking policy

The board exams were cancelled this year due to Covid and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had said it will be adopting a 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks for class 12 students based on results of class 10, 11 and 12 respectively. "We have faith in the marking system of the CBSE and we will honour it. We are constantly in touch with our colleges regarding the modalities of cut-offs. A calendar regarding release of cut-off dates will also be issued soon," Rajiv Gupta, chairperson, admissions, who was also present at the press conference, said.

Admission process will be completely online

University's cut-off had been soaring for the past few years for UG courses. Last year, cut-offs has gone as high as 100 per cent for some colleges. The Lady Sri Ram College for Commerce had released its cut off-list at 100 per cent for some honours UG courses last year. University officials present at the press conference said admission for the sports quota will be done on the basis of certificates like last year. "We have had an intensive meeting of our education committee and have now come up with the dates for admission for this academic session," Joshi said. The admission process will be completely online like last year, he added. Joshi said the registration process for MPhil and PhD will also begin on July 26 and the last date will be August 21.

“The admission to undergraduate courses will be merit-based, like previous year. There will be no change in the eligibility criteria for the candidates,” he said. Like last year, the admission process will be completely online this year too and efforts will be made to make it smooth, he said. The varsity has also decided that there will be no change in the registration fees for merit-based and entrance-based admissions.

First cut-off in September first week

The varsity said the first cut off will be released in the first week of September and academic session will begin latest by the second week of October. "We are hoping to release first cut-off list between September 7 and 10. Admission process is likely to be completed in September. We are anticipating the start of the new academic session from October 1 but if the process takes more time, then we are planning to start it latest by October 18 this year," Gupta said. Last year, the Delhi University's academic session started on October 18.

Single registration-cum-application form for UG admissions

Later in the day, the varsity in a statement said centralised UG admissions will be done through one registration-cum-application form. “All the departments and colleges will use the same registration-cum-application form for admissions and candidates will not have to fill any other form. For PG programmes, candidates will be required to fill one registration form but pay separate registration fees if opting for more than one programme,” the university said in the statement. All candidates applying for M.Phil or Ph.D. programmes will have to fill a common registration form. In no case will the registration fee will be refunded, it added.

Webinars to help candidates

The Delhi University will also organise webinars to help candidates during the admission procedure. “The admission branch is planning to organise webinars and upload tutorial videos to help candidates throughout the admission process. Announcement of these webinars will be published on the university website time to time. In addition, computer-based help desks in the form of Chat-Bots and emails will also be available 24*7 to answer queries of the candidates,” the statement added.

