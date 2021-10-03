New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) admission process will commence its admission process for the undergraduate courses from October 4 for those candidates who have got through the first cut-off. The deadline to conduct the admission process online this year is October 7. Eligible candidates need to upload the essential documents during the admission process. Candidates need to visit the official websites du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in or one can register on the official portals of the respective college.Also Read - Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 251 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply on du.ac.in

Candidates need to upload the documents for further verification under which the respective college seat will be allotted based on the obtained marks. The Delhi University has released the first cut-off for the academic year 2021-22 on October 1. Candidates need to buy admission fees to reserve a seat. Also Read - Delhi University To Resume Practical Classes For Final Year Students From Tomorrow | Details Here

Delhi Admission 2021: Documents needs to upload Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Delhi University Approves Implementation of NEP From 2022-23 Session

To ease the students for the admission process, here is the list of the documents you need to upload.

Class 10 pass Certificate.

Class 12 mark sheet.

Identity proof such as Aadhar card and voter Id.

Scanned copy of the candidate’s passport size photograph.

Scanned copy of the candidate’s signature.

Candidates falling into categories such as ST, SC, OBC, EWS KM, CW need to upload a copy of the certificates.

Candidates claiming admission under the sports category need to upload the relevant certificates.

Delhi Admission 2021: How to register for the admission process

Visit the official website of Delhi University du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in

Select the College affiliated with Delhi University based on the cut-off.

Register online at the concerned college official website. Fill in the required information.

Upload and submit all the necessary documents for verification.

Save, download and take the printout of the documents for future reference.

After the registration process, the members of the admission committee of Delhi University will review and verify the details provided by the applicant. Later, it will be approved by the respective college principal for further processes.