Delhi University Admissions 2022-23:Delhi University admissions (DU Admissions) are one of the most sought enrollment processes across the country. However, the procedure won’t be the same anymore, courtesy— University Grant Commission’s (UGC) latest decision to introduce the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admission. “From the 2022-23 academic year, the National Testing Agency will be conducting the CUET for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. All the central universities will have to consider CUET scores for admissions to their programmes,” UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said at a press briefing.Also Read - CUET To Be World's Largest Entrance Exam. Details Here

What Could Change In University Admission After CUET’s Introduction

With the implementation of CUET, students need to pass their school-leaving exams only.

In its meeting held on March 17, the varsity administration has recommended that DU admission be based solely on the scores of CUET, if a proposal in this regard is cleared by the varsity’s decision-making bodies.

The Delhi University (DU) will be doing away with the earlier system of admission under which it used to announce cut-offs based on Class 12 board results.

The DU Standing committee was also of the view that DU admission to all supernumerary seats (excluding foreign students) be done via CUET.

The minimum Class 12 board exam marks to take CUET, will be the passing marks.

Admissions to minority colleges like St.stephens, Jesus and Mary will be done via CUET 2022 exam.

During centralised counselling, separate merit lists will be generated for unreserved and minority candidates as per the reservation policy, for these colleges.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) may be requested to add geology, environmental studies, languages in section-II (domain-specific subjects) of CUET.

What Happened Last Year?

Earlier, the DU UG admission was based on the DU cut-off released by the university based on the Class 12 marks.

Under the cut-off system, colleges used to released separate cut-offs and candidates willing to get admission had to fill two forms — a college specific form and the university common form.

Last year, the number of admissions from the southern board was higher than that of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab state boards despite them being Delhi’s neighbours.

The total mean admission percentage from the Kerala board was the highest among all the boards at 98.43 per cent, followed by Rajasthan 93.01%, Haryana (90.72%), CISCE ((90.03%) and CBSE (86.48%).

As per the data accessed by the Indian Express, 57.31% and 66.18% of undergraduate admissions in DU went to students who secured above 90%.

Candidates with below 85% got just 19.9% of admissions last year, the varsity data showed.

Tentative Structure of CUET

According to the tentative structure of CUET, there will be three sections.

Section-I: It will have questions on reading comprehension, verbal ability, synonyms and antonyms. Candidates can opt for one out of 13 languages for this section.

Section-II: It will be subject-specific and 27 subjects have been listed so far under it.

Section-III: It will have two sub-sections — general tests for vocational and open eligibility programmes.