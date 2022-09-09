New Delhi: For all the anxious students out there, the Delhi University is expected to share information and details regarding the admission into the undergraduate courses in its colleges soon as the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) exam that was made mandatory this year is over now. The sixth and final phase of CUET – Undergraduate (UG) was completed on August 30.Also Read - Paucity of Funds: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College Withholds Part Of Salaries; Teachers Seek Centre's Intervention

The Delhi University has asked the students keen to seek admission to keep marksheet and certificates ready and up-to-date by September 11 as the process of preparation for the admissions has started. Also Read - CUET UG Result 2022 Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Check Tentative Dates, Steps to Download Answer Key

The results of CUET exams are likely to declared a few days after September 11. Keeping that in mind, DU would share information regarding admissions on September 12. Also Read - Delhi University To Launch Portal For Aspirants to Fill Up Applications for Admission

CUET-UG Results 2022: 5 more points to know

According to University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M. Jagadeesh Kumar, the results of CUET exams are expected to be announced by September 15, or even a day or two before that date.

The process of completion of admission may take around three-four weeks even after declaration of CUET-UG results as several cut off lists are likely to be issued.

This time, on the basis of CUET-UG exam results, the universities and colleges would prepare the cut-off list on whose basis the students would be provided admission.

The new session of the first year in universities might begin from October.

According to Jagadesh Kumar, a total of 14.90 lakh students had registered themselves for the CUET-UG examination in all six stages.

(Based on IANS inputs)