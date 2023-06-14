Home

DU Admissions 2023: Delhi University Launches CSAS Portal For UG, PG Admissions; Check Details Here

The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal was launched by the Delhi University for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions.

DU to provide PhD admissions via CUET from upcoming academic year: Statement.

DU Admissions 2023: Delhi University on Wednesday launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions. The CSAS portal link is available at the official website of Delhi University – ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

The CSAS portal was launched last year and the DU aspirants were asked to register. The university this year is taking admission based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

Admission through the CSAS will be conducted in three phases — submission of the CSAS application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.

It is the second phase where the CUET score is required. The second phase of the admission process can only begin after the declaration of the CUET-UG 2022 results.

A candidate will have to select the programmes in which they want to take admission. They will have to confirm the programme-specific CUET-UG merit score for all the selected programmes.

Admission to all undergraduate programs of UoD for the Academic Session 2023-24 will be through CSAS(UG)-2023, based on the eligibility requirements stated in UG BOI-2023 and other rules as published by the University of Delhi on its website.

Admission to all UG Programs of UoD will be done through this portal on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test- Under-Graduate (CUET UG) 2023.

The Common Seat Allocation System (UG) 2023 includes: Applying to the University of Delhi, filling the preferences for programs and college and allocation-cum-admission.

CSAS(UG)-2023 Application Fee

UR/OBC-NCL/EWS – Rs 250

SC/ST/PwBD – Rs 100

Candidates applying for BFA will have to pay an additional fee of Rs 400 (non-refundable). For applying to ECA and Sports supernumerary quota, there is an additional fee of Rs 100 for each quota.

The online application process will be considered completed only after the payment of the CSAS UG 2023 Application fee. Candidates must check their dashboard, email, and admission website admission.uod.ac.in for all communications, updates and schedules related to all the Phases of CSAS(UG)-2023.

