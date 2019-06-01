New Delhi: Delay in receiving OTP and non-functioning online calculator were the issues students faced when they tried to register on the Delhi University’s online portal, which went live on Thursday.

The DU commenced its online registration process at 8 pm on Thursday and said within 24 hours, 1,01,811 students had registered on the portal.

However, on the first open day at the Delhi University, several students and their parents complained that the online calculator, which is a new feature introduced on the portal this year, was not functioning properly.

“After logging in and keying in my child’s marks, I chose the suggestive online calculator to calculate the best of four aggregate, but it picked up random marks and gave a wrong percentage,” said a parent.

An admission official said the online calculator is not yet functional and will only be made functional when the cut-offs are announced.

However, varsity officials had initially admitted that there was a problem with the online calculator.

Another parent alleged these were delaying tactics by the DU and by the time the cut-offs will be announced, the varsity would have rectified it. The parent also said the varsity should have announced it earlier that the online calculator will only be required when the cut-offs are announced.

Another problem that arose was the delay in getting one-time password (OTP) required to complete the admission process.

“I had registered on the DU portal on Thursday night but did not get the OTP during the 15-minute mandatory time. Now, I am worried whether I will be able to register again on the website with the same email ID I used or not,” said S K Vijay, a parent, from Saket.