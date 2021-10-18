New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU)’s admission process for undergraduate courses based on the third cut-off list will begin from Monday (October 18) and will continue till October 21. The last day to pay the fees will be October 25. Meanwhile, the university will finalise the admissions till 5 pm on October 22 and the students applying for admission on the basis of the third cut-off list, released on October 16, can deposit the fees till October 23 at 5 pm.Also Read - DU Third Cut-Off List Released, Admission Process to Start From Monday. 10 Things to Know

Over 51,000 candidates have already secured admissions under the two lists with colleges also over-admitting students to certain popular courses. The Delhi University released the third cut-off on Saturday with the required marks for admission to courses seeing a decline of 0.25 per cent to 1.5 per cent and popular courses still available in colleges.

The first cut-off list went up to 100 per cent for several courses in various colleges of the university. Similar was the scenario in the second cut-off list. In the second list, there was an average drop of 0.25 per cent to 3 per cent in the cut-offs across various colleges. In several DU colleges, in the second cut-off list, the cut-off remained 100 per cent.

Even though the cut-offs continue to remain on the higher side, there is a glimmer of hope for students as seats are still available. After the third cut-off, a special cut-off will be declared on October 25 for candidates who were eligible but could not or did not take admission in the earlier three cut-offs for whatsoever reasons.

According to the guidelines, the declaration of special cut-offs will be subject to availability of vacant seats in the respective programme. The special Cut-off will be the last declared cut-off of the respective programme in a college.

“For example, if in a college, the first cut-off for B.Sc (H) Mathematics for a specific category was 98 per cent and the college did not declare second and third cut-off for the programme in that category and seats remained vacant later, then special cut-off for B.Sc (H) Mathematics for that specific category for college A will be 98 per cent,” according to the guidelines.

Candidates who have secured admission in any of the earlier three cut-off lists will not be allowed to participate in the special cut-offs.

(With Agency inputs)