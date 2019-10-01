DU SOL UG Results 2019: The Delhi University has announced the results of BA and BCom exams which are part of the School of Open Learning programme. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, i.e., sol.du.ac.in.

Notably, the BA, BCom, BA (Hons) and BCom (Hons) exams were held in May and June this year. These courses fall under the CBCS semester system.

Here’s How to Check DU SOL UG Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of DU SOL - sol.du.ac.in.

Step 2: Under CBCS semester system, click on the link that says, ‘Marksheet/Results (B.A., B.Com., B.A.(Hons) B.Com.(H))’

Step 4: Enter all the login credentials.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: After checking your result, download and take a print out of the same for future use.

Note that the website may time to load due to server overload. Therefore candidates are advised to keep refreshing the page after intervals.