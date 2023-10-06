Home

DU BTech Admission 2023: Delhi University Spot Round 3 Seat Allocation Result on Oct 9; Schedule Inside

The University of Delhi(UoD) has announced the spot admission round III for the B.Tech program for the academic year 2023-24.

DU BTech Admission 2023: The University of Delhi(UoD) has announced the spot admission round III for the B.Tech program for the academic year 2023-24. Going by the B.Tech Admission 2023 – SPOT ADMISSION ROUND-III schedule, the University will display the vacant seats at 5:00 PM on October 5, 2023. After the DU Vacant seat list is released, registered candidates can apply for the spot admission round -III till 4:59 PM on Saturday, October 7.

The University will declare the DU SPOT ADMISSION ROUND-III Allocation Result on October 9, at 11:00 AM at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates will be given an opportunity to “Accept” the Allocated seat from October 9 to October 11, 2023. Check Delhi University Admission important dates, the official website, how to check vacant seats, and other details here.

Name of the Event Declaration of Vacant Seats for Spot Admission Round-III October 5,2023(5:00 PM) Candidates to apply for spot admission Round-III: October 5(5:00 PM) till 11:00 Am October 9, 2023 Declaration of allocations in Spot admission round-III October 9, 2023(11:00 AM) Candidates to accept the allocated seat: October 9 to October 11, 2023 Colleges to verify and approve the online applications: October 9 to October 12, 2023 Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates: October 13

DU BTech Admission 2023: How to Check Delhi University Spot Round 3 Vacant Seat?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link which is yet to be active to check the Delhi University vacant seats. Follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of the University of Delhi(UoD) at admission.uod.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Vacant Seats – B.Tech. Admission 2023 – SPOT Admission Round – III.” A new PDF document will appear on the screen. Scroll the pdf and download a copy of it for future reference.

Already admitted candidates will be auto-upgraded to the B.Tech. programs as per the preferences submitted by the candidates, on the basis of availability of seats. Candidates who had applied for B.tech and are not admitted to a program on the date and time of declaration of spot admission round III can apply. Such candidates will have to opt for the spot round through his/her dashboard. For more details, visit the official website of University of Delhi.

