DU BTech Admission 2023 LIVE Updates: Delhi University Spot Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Today(11 AM); Direct Link

DU BTech Spot Round 3 Seat Allotment List 2023 can be downloaded at https://admission.uod.ac.in/. Check Delhi University Admission important dates, the official website, how to check vacant seats, and other details here.

Delhi University

DU BTech Admission 2023: The University of Delhi(UoD) will publish the seat allocation list under the Spot admission round III for the B.Tech program for the academic year 2023-24 today, October 9, 2023, at 11:00 AM. One can check and download the DU BTech Spot Round 3 Seat Allotment List 2023 by visiting the official website at /. After the DU BTech Spot Round 3 Seat Allotment List 2023 is released, registered candidates will be allowed to accept the allocated seat from 11:00 AM on October 9, 2023, till 4:59 PM on October 11, 2023.

Colleges will verify and approve the online applications till October 12. The last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates is October 13. Check Delhi University Admission important dates, the official website, how to check vacant seats, and other details here.

B.Tech. Admission 2023 – SPOT Admission Round – III

DU BTech Admission 2023: Delhi University Spot Round 3 Seat Allocation Result Date And Time

Name of the event and check important dates here. Declaration of Vacant Seats for Spot Admission Round-III October 5, 2023(5:00 PM) Candidates to apply for spot admission Round-III: October 5(5:00 PM) till 11:00 Am October 9, 2023 Declaration of allocations in Spot admission round-III October 9, 2023(11:00 AM) Candidates to accept the allocated seat: October 9 to October 11, 2023 Colleges to verify and approve the online applications: October 9 to October 12, 2023 Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates: October 13

Delhi University BTech Spot Admission 2023: How to Download DU Spot Round 3 Seat Allotment Result?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link which is yet to be active to check the Delhi University Allotment seats. Follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of the University of Delhi(UoD) at admission.uod.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Allocations Seats – B.Tech. Admission 2023 – SPOT Admission Round – III.” A new PDF document will appear on the screen. Scroll the pdf and download a copy of it for future reference.

Already admitted candidates will be auto-upgraded to the B.Tech. programs as per the preferences submitted by the candidates, on the basis of availability of seats. Candidates who had applied for B.tech and are not admitted to a program on the date and time of declaration of spot admission round III can apply. Such candidates will have to opt for the spot round through his/her dashboard. For more details, visit the official website of the University of Delhi.

