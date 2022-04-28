New Delhi: The Delhi University on Thursday issued guidelines for the “centenary chance” exam for drop-out students, stating eligible candidates can appear for a maximum of four papers in the annual mode and up to eight papers for semester-wise tests. The portal for the registration of interested candidates will open from May 1, the university said.Also Read - DU to Hold Webinar on Reservation Policies For UG Admission Under CUET

The drop-out students have been given this one-time chance in view of the Delhi University's year-long centenary celebrations starting May 1. In March, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had announced that DU students who dropped out would be given a "centenary chance" to complete their studies and get their degrees. A proposal for this was approved at a special Executive Council meeting on January 28 held to discuss the centenary celebrations of the university.

The guidelines issued by Registrar Vikas Gupta state that undergraduate and postgraduate students and those pursuing professional courses, who have completed their course work and statutory requirement prescribed for completion of the course, will be considered for the centenary chance. However, M.Phil and PhD students, who could not complete their degrees, will not be considered for this chance, the guidelines stated.

DU ‘Centenary Chance’ Exam: Check list of guidelines issued here