DU Cut-off List: Delhi University (DU) colleges have begun releasing their first cut-off lists for undergraduate courses. Colleges which have already released cut-off lists include SRCC, Hansraj College, Kirori Mal College, Jesus and Mary College, Dyal Singh College and Shivaji College.

Cut-off in North-Campus-based Hansraj College has increased marginally in programmes like BA Economics (Hons.). General candidates will need 97.25% for BA English (Hons) and 98.5% for BA Economics (Hons).

For B Com (Hons) in Shri Ram College of Commerce or SRCC, general category students would need 98.5% marks. The cut off for BA Economics (Hons) is 98.75%.

In Kirori Mal College, cut-offs for courses like BA English (Hons), BA Economics (Hons) and B Com (Hons) are above 97%, say reports.

According to experts, the DU cut-off percentage for most popular courses in almost all the colleges is unlikely to dip. Instead, it might rise between 0.5 and 1 points.

Top rank colleges like Miranda House, Hindu College, LSR College, Gargi College, Ramjas College, Sri Venkateswara College and Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College or ARSD College have not released their cut-offs yet.

A cumulative list of all colleges will be live on the university website, du.ac.in.

Delhi University is one of the biggest universities in India. It has 77 affiliated colleges and five other institutions spread across the city as well as 16 faculties and 86 departments.