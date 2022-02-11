New Delhi: With students away from college life for almost two years, Delhi University (DU) has finally announced the resumption of physical classes from 17 February. The central university had first shut down and switched to online classes in March 2020 when the national lockdown was announced at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The onus of the reopening of Delhi University colleges has been taken by the students who protested a few days ago, demanding a return to offline classes. It was greeted with both excitement and anxiety by students.Also Read - Delhi University: Special Drive Cut-Off List For UG Admissions Open to Kashmiri Migrants
While some students have reached out to their respective colleges expressing apprehensions about returning to campus some of them also seem excited for the same. A section of students have also said that the decision to resume offline academic activities was a hurried one and that they should have been given more time to make their travel plans to the national capital.
According to a report in The Indian Express, One of the main concerns is from first-year students, for whom the exams begin in the second week of March. As there is no clarity yet if these will now be held offline with campus reopening or in the online mode as was originally planned. Hansraj College Principal Rama told the publication that the college got several emails from students, especially those in the first year, who had expressed reservations about coming back.
Delhi University professor Rakesh Pandey has started an online petition to vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh urging him to ensure that the switch from online to offline mode is done after the festival of Holi. He also suggested that colleges should be asked to complete their hostel admissions, wherever applicable, as early as possible within two weeks.
Here are some of the concerns raised by the students on reopening of the University
Delhi University’s Order
In an office order dated 9 February (Wednesday), Delhi University stated that the decision to start physical classes for all undergraduate and postgraduate students was taken after a meeting between the vice-chancellor, principals and heads of departments. The university has asked students to reach Delhi within 10 days and quarantine themselves for three days.
The order also states that all hostels and buildings of the university are to be sanitised and well-ventilated before classes restart.
Vaccination of students, teaching and non-teaching staff, if not done yet, would also have to be completed, it adds.