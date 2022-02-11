New Delhi: With students away from college life for almost two years, Delhi University (DU) has finally announced the resumption of physical classes from 17 February. The central university had first shut down and switched to online classes in March 2020 when the national lockdown was announced at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The onus of the reopening of Delhi University colleges has been taken by the students who protested a few days ago, demanding a return to offline classes. It was greeted with both excitement and anxiety by students.Also Read - Delhi University: Special Drive Cut-Off List For UG Admissions Open to Kashmiri Migrants

While some students have reached out to their respective colleges expressing apprehensions about returning to campus some of them also seem excited for the same. A section of students have also said that the decision to resume offline academic activities was a hurried one and that they should have been given more time to make their travel plans to the national capital. Also Read - Delhi University To Resume Practical Classes For Final Year Students From Tomorrow | Details Here

According to a report in The Indian Express, One of the main concerns is from first-year students, for whom the exams begin in the second week of March. As there is no clarity yet if these will now be held offline with campus reopening or in the online mode as was originally planned. Hansraj College Principal Rama told the publication that the college got several emails from students, especially those in the first year, who had expressed reservations about coming back. Also Read - Delhi University to Resume Practical Classes For Final Year Students From September 15. Read DU's Full Order Here

Delhi University professor Rakesh Pandey has started an online petition to vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh urging him to ensure that the switch from online to offline mode is done after the festival of Holi. He also suggested that colleges should be asked to complete their hostel admissions, wherever applicable, as early as possible within two weeks.

Here are some of the concerns raised by the students on reopening of the University

We can not start from the scratch and settle in Delhi within 3-4 days on such a short notice in middle of the semester, not only is this infeasible, but practically impossible.#HybridModeShouldBeAChoice #DelhiUniversity — Shriya Saxena (@shriyality_22) February 11, 2022

I don't understand how reopening du leads to inclusive education? Digital divide? Someone who couldn't afford a divice will pay the skyrocketing pg price. Moreover pg owner aren't allowing third year's as it's just gonna be for three months.#DelhiUniversity — Parul Raj (@parulraj240) February 9, 2022

And #DelhiUniversity resumed Offline Classes just by giving 5-6 days to shift and also asked us to do 3 day strict quarantine! How we’ll manage everything in just few day! — Divyanshi Meena (@DivyanshiMeena1) February 9, 2022

#HybridModeShouldBeAChoice #DelhiUniversity

It is a very risky thing to reopen the collage & it is very irrational for the colleges to reopen . It's my humble request to continue the classes in hybrid mode and give a 2 month prior notice before re-opening the colleges. — Tanisha Mahanty (@MahantyTanisha) February 11, 2022

Who were these "students"? A bunch of students who have the privilege of living in Delhi. Do u think 100 students are representative of the entire lot of DU students? #DelhiUniversity — Musa Munir khan (@musamunirkhan) February 9, 2022

There'll be so many students who'll be coming to live in Delhi for the first time,they'll be exploited by landlords and there many financial constraints for many students.Please think about students'concerns @UnivofDelhi @Rajniabbiabbi #HybridModeShouldBeAChoice #DelhiUniversity https://t.co/uXmEKShnLc — Sachin (@rkosachin18) February 11, 2022

Delhi University’s Order

In an office order dated 9 February (Wednesday), Delhi University stated that the decision to start physical classes for all undergraduate and postgraduate students was taken after a meeting between the vice-chancellor, principals and heads of departments. The university has asked students to reach Delhi within 10 days and quarantine themselves for three days.

The order also states that all hostels and buildings of the university are to be sanitised and well-ventilated before classes restart.

Vaccination of students, teaching and non-teaching staff, if not done yet, would also have to be completed, it adds.