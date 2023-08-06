Home

DU Admission 2023: 85,853 Candidates Allotted Seats in UG Courses in First Round; Vacant Seats on Aug 7

DU UG Admission 2023: More than 52 per cent of the 85,853 candidates allotted seats in undergraduate courses in Delhi University (DU) colleges in the first round are women.

The fee payment window will remain open till August 6 up to 5 PM.

Delhi University(DU) Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the first allocation list for admission to its undergraduate programme on August 1. More than 52 per cent of the 85,853 candidates allotted seats in undergraduate courses in Delhi University (DU) colleges in the first round are women, officials said on Tuesday, PTI reported. Admission to all UG Programs of UoD will be done through this portal on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate 2023 (CUET (UG) – 2023).

Delhi University Admission 2023: 45,287 seats Allotted to women

In the first round of seat allocation, 45,287 seats have been allotted to women, while 40,565 seats to men, they told the news agency PTI. There is one transgender student also. In a statement, the university said that “a total of 85,853 allocations have been done in the First CSAS round itself”. “This includes allocation to all programmes in all colleges in UR (unreserved), SC, ST, OBC (NCL), EWS and two supernumerary quotas, PwBD and Kashmiri Migrants,” it further added.

DUAdmission 2023: 71,578 Students From CBSE Boards

The statement said those allotted seats include 71,578 students from the CBSE board, 3,028 from the ISCE board, and 2,344 students from the Bihar School Examination Board(BSEB). The university further added that 2,02,416 eligible candidates were considered for seat allocation based on their preference of programme and college combination. As many as 7,042 candidates have got their first preference, the officials said.

Allotment of seats higher than the No of seats to achieve optimal seat allocation

There are nearly 71,000 seats across colleges under the university. However, the allotment of seats is higher than the number of seats to achieve optimal seat allocation. Only in the first round of allotment, 20% extra allotments will be done in UR, OB-NCL, and EWS categories and 30% extra allotments may be done in SC, ST, and PwBD categories for all programs in all the College.

In colleges where last year withdrawals were less than five per cent of the sanctioned strength, 10 per cent extra allotments have been done for unreserved, OBC, and EWS categories while 15 per cent extra allotment in SC, ST and PwBD categories “While about 22,000 candidates have been allocated a seat from their first five preferences, 7,042 candidates got their first preference,” the statement said.

Delhi University UG Admission Schedule PDF: Direct Link

DU Admission Schedule

“The candidates who have got a seat in the first round will have to accept the seat by 4:59 pm Friday, August 4, 2023,” it added. Colleges will check the applications of candidates and process the “applications till 04:59 pm Saturday, August 5, 2023”, it said. “Candidates whose applications get approved by the college will have to submit the fees by 04:59 pm Sunday, August 6, 2023. The college may ‘raise a query’ in case they seek any clarification from the candidate,” the statement added.

Candidates who are offered a seat in the first round must complete admission formalities by the stipulated time, the DU said. “Only candidates who would complete their admission process, including payment of fees, will be able to opt for an upgrade to participate in the second round,” it said. The university will announce the second round at 5:00 pm on August 10.

DU Academic Classes Begin Aug 16

The academic Session for Undergraduate programs for Semesters I, III, V, and VII will commence on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Candidates are advised to read the Undergraduate Bulletin of Information 2023, CSAS 2023 rules, and visit the admission website of the University regularly for all updates.

Admission to all Under-Graduate Programs of UoD for the Academic Session 2023-24 will be through CSAS(UG)-2023, based on the eligibility requirements stated in UG BOI-2023 and other rules as published by the University of Delhi on its website.

(With PTI inputs)

