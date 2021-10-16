DU Cut-Off 2021 Live Updates: Delhi University will release its 3rd cut-off list on Sunday, October 16. Once released, aspirants can check the consolidated list at- admission.uod.ac.in. DU colleges like Hansraj , Lady Shri Ram, Miranda House, Jesus and Mary and Hindu College will release their cut-off in a PDF format on respective official websites.Also Read - Delhi University Admission 2021: DU Third Cut-off List on Sunday; Over 74% of 70,000 UG Seats Filled

The university has received a total of 1,18,878 applications under the first two cut-off lists. A total of 51,974 students had paid the fees till 5 pm on Friday, after which the payment gateway was closed. Also Read - DUET 2021 Answer Keys Released: Candidates Can Raise Challenge Till Oct 10 | Here’s How to do it

Here are the LIVE Updates:- Also Read - DU Issues Guidelines on Inclusion of State Board Subjects in Cut-off Calculation

10:04 AM: Dr Jaswinder Singh, principal of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College said that the cut-offs are likely to see a one per cent decline in the third list.

09:56 AM: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College principal Hem Chand Jain said that the decline in the third list will range from 0.25 to 0.5% with only a few courses likely to remain open.

09:53 AM: How to check DU cut-off 2021

Visit admission.uod.ac.in

Click on the 3rd Cut-Off List – 2021-2022 (link will be activated once list will be released)

DU third cut-off list PDF will appear on the screen

Search for the designated college and course using shortcuts like “ctrl+f”

09:30 AM: The admissions against the 3rd cut-off list will commence from October 18 at 10 am. The admission process will end by October 21 at 11:59 pm.

09:00 AM: Top 10 ten DU colleges for commerce programmes as per NIRF Rankings 2021: