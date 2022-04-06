DU Admission 2022: Urging varsity to hold examinations in online mode, students of Delhi University (DU) reportedly went on hunger strike and threatened to boycott classes if their demands were not heard by the authorities. Earlier on Monday, students had also protested asking varsity to conduct open book examinations (OBE).Also Read - Delhi University Students Ask Authorities to Hold Final Year Exams in Online Mode

For the unversed, the University is conducting exams in offline mode after a gap of almost 2 years. Issuing a notification, the varsity stated that students giving these exams in pen and paper mode would get additional 30 minutes. This provision has been given keeping in mind the new yet old system of offline exams which is being held after a hiatus of 2 years.

Furthermore, those who will be unable to write the exams due to 'justifiable reasons' will be given an opportunity to sit the second phase of exams which will be held in the next two months.

What Are Students Demanding?

Students have argued that they should not be forced to sit in an offline examination if most of the syllabus was covered in online mode. To make their demands heard, students took to social media with hashtags #HybridModeShouldBeAChoice #OBEForAllSemesters #OnlineExamForAllSemestersofDU.

Check out some of the tweets here:-

✊🔥Everyone is requested to join in on the protest! ✊🔥 More the strength, more the pressure on DU! They're now resorting to making false claims on constitutional provisions‼️#SHAMEONDU #shameonduvc #SHAMEONDU #OBEforallSemestersInDU #OnlineExamForAllSemestersOfDU pic.twitter.com/xOoYbTy7J2 — Seeker (@Seeker_96) April 5, 2022

If the circular of online classes can get rolled back within 24 hours, the circular of offline exams can get rolled back too! PROTESTS SHALL CONTINUE UNTIL @UnivofDelhi AGREES TO OUR DEMAND!#HybridModeShouldBeAChoice #OBEForAllSemestersInDU #OnlineExamForAllSemestersOfDU — Shivendra Sahai (@ShivaA380) April 4, 2022

DU Admission Policy: CUET Mandatory

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh released the varsity’s admission policy for the 2022-23 academic year and said eligibility will be decided on the basis of Common University Entrance Test marks. Till last year, admission to the Delhi University was on the basis of cut-offs marks in Class 12 board exams.