New Delhi: The University of Delhi has announced that the final year and final semester and annual exams that were scheduled to begin on June 1 have been postponed. Now, the DU final year/ semester exams 2021 will begin on June 7. DU students have been demanding to cancel and not just postpone the exams in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, the DU has not cancelled the final exams. According to the statement released by the varsity, the DU final exams will be in online mode and held in the open-book format.

On May 20, the Delhi University took to Twitter and shared the information. The Delhi University has stated that all the previous date sheets that were released for exams beginning on May 15 have been withdrawn. The new date sheet for DU exams will be notified soon.

The candidates must note that the revised date sheets for DU exams will be available on the official website of DU- www.du.ac.in.

Owing to the growing cases of the COVID-19 in the national capital, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) had written to the varsity’s acting vice-chancellor PC Joshi demanding suspension of classes and cancellation of exams.