New Delhi: Delhi University’s most important decision-making body ‘Executive Council’ on Tuesday gave its nod to the four-year undergraduate course. The nod was given even as members of the Council registered their protest during the meeting. The majority was, however, in the favour of 4-year undergraduate courses. Executive Council approved a four-year undergraduate program (FYUP) as one of the many reforms under the National Policy on Education (NEP).Also Read - DU Admission 2021: Delhi University Announces No Hike in Admission Fee This Year, Will Refund Full Fee in THIS Case

Is the 4-year graduation course different from last time?

The Ministry of Education said that this course is different from the 4-year graduation course introduced last time in 2013.

This time many central universities will be allowed to run their regular 3-year graduation programs. Under the new system, setting up digital infrastructure support for colleges and departments of Delhi University has also been proposed.

Majority in Favour of FYUP But Many Oppose The Move

Executive Council member Ashok Aggarwal, who was present in the meeting, said that he has lodged his protest on FYUP. Apart from this, many other members have also registered their protest against the implementation of the new education policy. According to Ashok Aggarwal, despite his opposition, the majority was in favour of FYUP, due to which it was approved on Tuesday night.

Registering his protest, DUTA President Rajib Ray said that fixing the academic year 2022-23 as the year of implementation of NEP is baseless as NEP 2020 requires detailed discussion and extensive consultation among all stakeholders first. Only then can we determine whether NEP 2020 will be viable or not.

According to the DUTA chairman, the FYUP structure with Multi-Entry and Exit System (MEES) will increase the expenditure for the undergraduate programme. Students leaving the system with fewer years of study will always be treated as dropouts by the job market.

MEES will only increase the attrition rate by giving the false meaning of degree. The relevance of such awards on a student’s job prospects is unclear. It is an extremely poorly designed structure which if implemented can actually harm the career progress of future generations.

