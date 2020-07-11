DU Final Year Exam News: In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made the announcement regarding the same on Saturday. Also Read - GoDaddy Hosts Fundraiser With Ketto For Indian SMEs Hit During COVID-19

He stated that the degree will be awarded based on evaluation parameters decided by the universities

Sisodia informed that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has written to PM Modi requesting him to take a similar decision for the universities and colleges falling under the Centre.