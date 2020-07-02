DU Final Year OBE 2020: The Delhi University on Thursday announced the new date sheet and made available the link for the upcoming DU open book exam (OBE) Admit Card 2020. However, some users pointed out a serious data privacy breach while downloading the same from the official portal. Also Read - 'Online Exams Discriminatory,' Says Kapil Sibal Day After Delhi University Postpones DU Open Book Exam 2020

According to a Twitter user, anyone with a ‘Gateway Password’ as asked on the DU website – which should ideally be different for all users – could download admit cards of all students appearing for the final year OBE exam on July 10. Also Read - Delhi University Postpones Online Open Book Exams | New Datesheets to be Out on July 3

The technical error is a serious data breach as the admit cards possess a lot of personal details of a candidate like – the student’s phone number, email ID, home address, as well as details like father’s name, student type and subject course. As a result, it poses a grave danger from potential stalkers for many students appearing for the exam. Also Read - DU SOL Exams 2020: Admit Cards Released, Download From sol.du.ac.in

Delhi University is exposing thousands of students' data through its Admit Card program. This is criminal breach of students' privacy. Home addresses, phone numbers of women students are freely available through this portal. @DelhiPolice DU is compromising women safety. https://t.co/XXORstX5jX — Akshay Marathe (@AkshayMarathe) July 2, 2020

While the situation is being tackled, exam candidates must note that the new datesheet for DU Final Year OBE 2020 is out on the official website – du.ac.in. Candidates can also download their DU Admit Cards from the website.

The Delhi University also asked students to send any queries they have and report discrepancies to the Dean of Examinations at the official email address – dean_exam@du.ac.in or examviiconduct@gmail.com.

Earlier, many professors, staff members and students of the Delhi University strongly opposed the idea of an open book exam instead of regular final year exams due to several constraints like technological difficulties like proper internet connection, economic hardships, dislocation of students from their families, and/or challenging household environment in many cases.

At least eight students and several teachers have been detained for protesting against the v