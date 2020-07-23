DU Final Year University Exams 2020: It could not have been more dramatic for Delhi University counsel as his system got stuck during an online hearing of the Delhi High Court in which he was batting for online, open-book examination for the final year students of the university. Also Read - Aaditya Thackeray-Led Yuva Sena Moves Supreme Court Against UGC's Decision to Conduct Final Year Exams

According to reports, during the hearing on Wednesday Delhi University counsel advocate Sachin Dutta apologised to the bench and said, "Give me a second lordship, my computer hanged." "That's our point. Connections hang, electricity goes out in our country," the bench said taking a cue from the impromptu incident.

"It is completely impractical to have times examination. We live in the heart of Delhi and there was no electricity or connectivity for hours due to the rain," Justice Pratibha Singh, who was hearing the petition, said.

Here is a round-up of the controversy

1. Delhi University wants open-book examinations.

2. This online open-book examinations will require a minimum 4G connection.

3. Students will appear for the examination from their hometowns, across the country. Many do not have 4G connections.

4. What about take-home assignment where students won’t have to be online for a specific period of time? They can just download the question and upload the answer.

5. The University Grants Commission is not in favour of take-home assignment as it might lead to massive cheating.

6. Now the High Court has asked UGC its stand on various options as the mode of examination like multiple choice questions, assignments etc.

7. The mock test paper reportedly crashed without being able to take the load.

Initially, the exams were supposed to be held in July. As of now, it has been decided that the exams will be held from August 17 and will conclude on September 8. There will be no offline method of conducting the exams.