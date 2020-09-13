DU first cutoff: The Delhi University is likely to release the first cutoff for admissions on October 12, reported a leading daily. Earlier, the varsity had decided to commence the admission process from the first week of October, but it was delayed owing to the CBSE results of improvement exams. Also Read - CBSE Compartment Exam Admit Card 2020: Board Releases Hall Tickets For Class X, XII Students | Steps to Download And Important Instructions Inside

Speaking to Times of India, a principal said that the administration has asked them to prepare for the admission process as it will be completely online this year. Meanwhile DU has also allowed the applicants to edit their forms till October 5.

On the other hand, reports have claimed that the Delhi University cutoffs are also likely to be high this year. A major chunk of students who apply to the DU are CBSE students.

Former Academic Council member Pankaj Garg said the cutoffs in the first list would be high, but even the cutoffs in the fifth and sixth lists would be higher than last year by two-three percentage points.

For instance, if the cutoff was 88 per cent in a subject last year, it will be 90 or 91 per cent this year, he said.

Anju Srivastava, principal of the Hindu College, said the first cutoff would be the same if not higher than last year.

“There is data that students who have scored above 95 per cent is almost the double of last year. We will have to keep the cut-offs high because of the limitations,” she said.

(With agency inputs)