DU first cut-off list 2020: Delhi University has announced its first cut-off list. DU colleges are releasing their cut-off lists one by one for various courses. Notably. a total of 70,000 seats are for grabs.

DU received over 3.54 lakh applications this year, the highest till now, and officials have said that the cut-offs are likely to be higher than the last year as more students have scored over 90 per cent in CBSE Class 12 examinations and the majority of the applicants are from the Board.

Check DU Cut-off list college-wise here:

Aryabhatt College- BA (H) Eco- 98%, B Com (H)- 97.5%, BA (H) Psychology- 97%, BA (H) English and Political Science-95%

Sri Aurobindo College- B Com (H)- 95%

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharam College- 97 for BA (H) Economics

KiroriMal College- B Com (H)- 98.75%, BA (H) Economics- 98.5%, BSc(H) Statistics- 98.25%, 99% for Pol Science

Important Instructions

Students must keep in mind that they will not be allowed to visit colleges for the admission process. The admission process this year will be entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Students will be able to apply for admission on October 12 from 10 am onwards but the entire process will be online. They should not visit colleges or departments since they won’t be allowed entry,” an official at the university said.

Admission Procedure

As per the official schedule, the admissions for Delhi University would begin from October 12, 2020. The varsity will release total of 5 cuts off lists for UG courses on its official site. Candidates will be given 4 days to complete the admission process— 2 days for admission and additional 2 days for submitting fees.