New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) will be releasing its first cut-off list for the year 2021 today (October 1, 2021). Once released, the cut-off list will be available on individual college websites as well as on the official website of Delhi University- du.ac.in. Students can also check the cut off on admission.uod.ac.in.Also Read - COVID-19: Delhi Govt School Teachers, Staffers to be Treated as on Leave, If Unvaccinated by THIS Date

Students need to note that the admission procedure will be the same as last year, which means the entire DU UG Admission process would be done online in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students can read the detailed guidelines by the university on du.ac.in.

A few DU colleges gave already released their first cut-off list. Here are the LIVE Updates:

12.30 pm: Aryabhatta Colleges releases 1st cut off list

Aryabhatta College is the first Delhi University college to release its first cut-off list 2021 for admission to various UG courses. Aryabhatta College’s cut-off list covers 13 undergraduate courses with the highest cut-off being set at 98.5% for applicants for BA (H) Psychology, while the cut-off remains the same as last year’s for BA (H) Economics — 98% — it has risen by one percentage point for BA (H) English— 96%. B.Com (H) cut-off stands at 98% this year, , an increase of 1.5 percentage points.

According to the announcement made by the university on September 27, 2021, the first cut-off list will be released on October 1, followed by the second on October 9 and the third on October 16. Nearly 70,000 seats under various courses are up for grabs.

It may be noted that the colleges will declare their first cut-off list on October 1 and admissions will start from October 4 at 10 am and will go on till October 6 at 11.59 pm, the varsity said on Monday.

DU colleges are expected to approve admissions under the first list by 5 pm on October 7 and the last day of payment will be October 8 by 5 pm, it said.

Students can check the admissions 2021 schedule by DU here

Meanwhile, students who want to apply for UG courses in DU can expect higher cut-offs than last year as over 70,000 students have scored more than 95 percent in CBSE Class 12 board exams this year.

Here’s step-by-step admission process for DU UG courses: