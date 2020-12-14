The Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University has officially commenced the MBA Admission process to FMS Delhi, as per the latest update. The DU FMS Admission 2021 application process is being held to fill a total of 251 unreserved seats on offer at the institute. The candidates who are interested can register themselves on the official website i.e. fms.edu or fmsadmissions.com. The candidates must note that the applications for the same have to be submitted on or before 31st December 2020. Also Read - Delhi University Colleges To Provide Fee Support, Data Cards, Laptops To Help Students

As per the official notification, the FMS Delhi will accept applications from candidates who have secured at least 50 percent in their Bachelors course to be eligible for an interview.

The institute has also provided detailed admission criteria on the basis of which candidates will be shortlisted for the admission process. This includes:

CAT Score: 50 percent weightage

Personal Interview: 15 percent weightage

Class 10 and 12 Marks: 10 percent Weightage each

Statement of Purpose: 10 percent Weightage

Extempore Round: 5 percent Weightage