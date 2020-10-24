DU JAT 2020: The Delhi University on Saturday announced DU Joint Admission Test (DU JAT) 2020 results on its official website du.ac.in. All those who appeared for the exam are requested to visit the aforementioned website and check their results. Also Read - DU Admission 2020: Colleges Denying Admission to OBC/EWS Candidates, Alleges DUSU; Varsity Denies

The DU JAT 2020 exam was conducted on September 7. Also Read - DU 2nd Cut-off List 2020 Released on Official Website du.ac.in, Step-by-step Guide For Admission in Delhi University

The rank list can be checked at the official website. The rank list consists of DU JAT score along with best four scores, final score, and category-wise ranks. Also Read - 'Why Are Cut-Offs So High in Delhi', Asks Kejriwal, Seeks Amendment in DU Act For Establishing New Colleges

Know here steps to check DU JAT 2020:

Step 1: Go on the official website at du.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘DU JAT 2020 rank-wise list’

Step 3: Now, a pdf will open

Step 4: Look for your name in the list. Check your score and download the list for a future reference

All those who qualify the exam will be called for seat allotment and counselling.