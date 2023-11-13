Home

DU Jobs 2023: Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women is Hiring Assistant Professor. Details Inside

Delhi University Jobs 2023: Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women, University of Delhi has released an important notice, inviting online applications from eligible candidates for appointment to the

Delhi University Jobs 2023: Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women, University of Delhi has released an important notice, inviting online applications from eligible candidates for appointment to the post of Assistant Professor, in the Academic Pay Level 10 of the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix, in the College. The last date for receipt of the application is November 24, or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later. A total of 82 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Applicants are required to fill up the application form available at web-link https://colrec.du.ac.in as on the University of Delhi.

Delhi University Assistant Professor Job Vacancy

Delhi University Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria

Delhi University Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria: For the disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Law, Social Sciences, Sciences, Languages, Library Science, Journalism & Mass Communication and Physical Education. Eligibility (A or B)

A. A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR (exemption from NET shall be granted in accordance with clause (ii) & (iii) of General Note in the last section of this document). B.The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign University/Institution with a ranking among top 500 in the world University ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) The Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) The Academic Ranking Of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai). For more details, check the detailed notification shared below:

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women, University of Delhi Job Notification pdf

Delhi University Assistant Professor Job Application

Delhi University Assistant Professor Selection Process

With a need to enable the duly constituted Selection Committee to have a comprehensive assessment of the required number of candidates, who would appear before them, in a time-bound manner, applications received for the faculty position shall be screened on the basis of the academic and other related credentials of the candidates through the

criteria detailed in this document. Go through the detailed notification shared above.

Delhi University Assistant Professor Application Fee

Fees for Assistant Professor Rs.500/- for UR/OBC/EWS category. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category, and Women applicants. Fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

How to Apply?

All applicants are required to apply online in the prescribed format with complete, correct information and attachments. The applicant will be solely responsible for the authenticity of the submitted information. Applicants are required to fill the application form available at web-link https://colrec.du.ac.in as on the University of Delhi. The details regarding qualifications, experience, screening guidelines and indicative proformas etc. are available on the College website http://spm.du.ac.in along with this advertisement. The applicants are required to read these details before filling up the form.

