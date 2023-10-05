DU Law Admission 2023: Delhi University Extends Registration Deadline For BALLB, BBALLB Program

Home

DU LLB Admission 2024: The Faculty of Law at Delhi University has extended the registration deadline for the B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) programs till 4:59 PM of October 10, 2023. Law aspirants can fill up the application form by visiting the official website – https://law.uod.ac.in/. The University of Delhi, through its Faculty of Law, offers the following Five-Year Integrated Law Programs:

B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)

B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)

For the academic year 2023-24, admissions to the B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) Programs at the

UoD will be based on the scores obtained in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), 2023, the eligibility

requirements, criteria and procedures specified by the UoD on its admission website (admission.uod.ac.in)

and B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) & B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) Bulletin of Information 2023.

