New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) will start the registration for its undergraduate admissions by July 15, Chairman (Admissions) Rajeev Gupta said Thursday. According to a Indian Express report, the dates have been worked out with the assumption that other school boards would have declared their results by then. Also Read - Delhi University Admissions 2021: After CBSE, CISCE Cancel Class 12 Board Exams, How is DU Planning to Conduct Admissions?

The candidates must note that this was just a tentative schedule. “We are tentatively thinking of starting the registration process by July 15. We are hoping by that time, most other school boards, apart from CBSE, would have decided how to evaluate students and declared their results,” the Indian Express report said quoting Rajeev Gupta. Also Read - DUSU Demands Steps to Refund Fees of Students Who Lost Parents to Covid-19. Will Varsity Listen?

“We are still waiting for guidelines from the Education Ministry about CUCET (Central Universities Common Entrance Test). Once we get that clarity, we will proceed,” Gupta added. Also Read - Put Off Delhi University's Final Semester Exams, Demands NSUI

It is important to note that the DU authorities had only discussed registration – that too only for undergraduate courses. No decision had been taken about the rest of the admission schedule.

After the Central government decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE board examinations, DU had said it would follow the “merit” criteria devised by the board for its undergraduate admissions.

He had also said while DU was committed to implementing CUCET, it seemed unlikely this year. “We are committed to CUCET as and when it happens. The problem there, too, is that national-level exams have to take place. Nobody now can answer how the situation will be in various cities and whether this exam can be held. In the larger of interest students, this is the best possible option (to go by CBSE formula),” he had told The Indian Express.