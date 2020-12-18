The Delhi University has released the admission list for the third list of the LLB programmes on the official website. The candidates can check the Delhi University LLB admission list on the official website of Delhi University i.e. du.ac.in. The students selected are required to complete the admission process by submitting the course fee. Also Read - Delhi University to Bring Back 4-Year Undergraduate Courses Under NEP? Read The Proposed Plan Here

The admission list will include the roll number, form number, name of the students who applied for the admissions, Allotted Department/College, Final Entrance Marks, Combined Rank, Qualifying Marks %/GP, and the Category Filled by Candidate.

CLICK HERE FOR OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION Also Read - Delhi University Colleges To Provide Fee Support, Data Cards, Laptops To Help Students

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the BU LLB Admission List 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University admissions

Step 2: Click on the DU LLB Admission link

Step 3: Click on the third admission list link provided

Step 4: Download the DU LLB Admission list for further reference

Delhi University has released the cutoff lists for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes across the different colleges.

Candidates were required to report to the allotted colleges and complete the admission process as per the cutoff mentioned.