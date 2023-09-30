Home

DU LLB Admission 2023 Via CLAT Registration Begins At law.uod.ac.in; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Process

Delhi University has opened registration for its DU LLB Programme 2023 via CLAT at the official website- law.uod.ac.in. Read further to check the eligibility criteria, application fee and steps to apply for the course..

New Delhi: The University of Delhi, one of the biggest university set-ups in the world has introduced two integrated law programmes of five year duration from this academic session, namely, BA LLB (Hons) and BBA LLB (Hons). Soon after Delhi High Court ordered that the University of Delhi can admit students for these courses on the basis of the students’ CLAT 2023 Score, the registration window was declared open. Interested candidates can apply for the 5-year LLB Course by visiting the official website for the same- law.uod.ac.in. Read more to find out the application fee for the process, the eligibility criteria that must be met by the candidates and the steps to follow to apply for one of the two five-year integrated law courses..

DU LLB Admission 2023 Via CLAT: How To Apply

As mentioned earlier, candidates interested in applying for the Delhi University (DU) LLB Admission 2023 via CLAT, can do so by visiting the official website- law.uod.ac.in. Follow the step-by-step process given below..

First step is to visit the official website- law.uod.ac.in Login using the required credentials and register yourself to complete the proces Now, fill the entire form and recheck the details you have filled Upload the documents that are required and then pay the fee Submit all details, download the form and then take a printout of the same for future reference

DU LLB Admission 2023 via CLAT: Eligibility Criteria

Speaking of the eligibility criteria for the same, according to the official notice, students who have appeared at the Class XII examination in the year 2023 and have been placed in compartment (supplementary) will not be eligible for admission for the year 2023-24. To be eligible for the exam, candidates should have passed Class 12 or its equivalent class from a single recognised board. Another important criteria to fill is that the candidates must have appeared for CLAT 2023 and the score will be considered for the purpose of allocations.

DU LLB Admission 2023 via CLAT: Important Information

According to the official information bulletin, the highest possible preference will be provisionally allocated to the candidates on the basis of their category, merit, availability of seats and other related allocation rules mentioned on the website.

It has also been told that the University of Delhi may announce many allocation rounds on the basis of the availability of seats that come after cancellation, rejection, withdrawals. Vacant seats will be displayed by the university before each allocation round.

