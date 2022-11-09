DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off List 2022 Declared at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in; Direct Link Here
DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off List 2022 at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in: Delhi University(DU) has declared the third cut-off for the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) today, November 9, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates registered for DU NCWEB Admission 2022 can download the third cut-off list by visiting the official website at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in. The DU NCWEB 3rd cut-off list 2022 has been released for BA (Programme) and BCom programmes.
According to the official schedule, the third cut-off list admission process will begin from tomorrow, November 10, 2022. “The third cut-off list for admissions to BA (programme) and BCom courses of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), for the Academic Year 2022-2023 is being notified/displayed on the website– du.ac.in on Wednesday, the November 9, 2022. Online admission shall commence from Thursday, the November 10, 2022,” NCWEB in an official statement said.
DIRECT LINK: DU NCWEB 3rd Cut-off 2022 for BA
DIRECT LINK: DU NCWEB 3rd Cut-off 2022 for B.COM
Direct Link: Download DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off List 2022
HOW TO DOWNLOAD DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off List 2022?
- Visit the official website at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in
- Look for the DU NCWEB third cut-off list link.
- Select the desired BA/ BCom programme-wise cut-off list link
- The college and category-wise third cut-off list will appear on the screen.
- Download the NCWEB third cut-off list PDF for the admission process.
According to the DU NCWEB third cut-off list for BA (Pogrammes) in Economics and Political Science, the Miranda House has recorded the highest college-wise cut-off for General category students at 87.
