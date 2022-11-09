DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off List 2022 Declared at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in; Direct Link Here

DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off List 2022 at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in: Interested and eligible candidates registered for DU NCWEB Admission 2022 can download the third cut-off list by visiting the official website at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in.

DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off List 2022 at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in: Delhi University(DU) has declared the third cut-off for the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) today, November 9, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates registered for DU NCWEB Admission 2022 can download the third cut-off list by visiting the official website at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in. The DU NCWEB 3rd cut-off list 2022 has been released for BA (Programme) and BCom programmes.

According to the official schedule, the third cut-off list admission process will begin from tomorrow, November 10, 2022. “The third cut-off list for admissions to BA (programme) and BCom courses of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), for the Academic Year 2022-2023 is being notified/displayed on the website– du.ac.in on Wednesday, the November 9, 2022. Online admission shall commence from Thursday, the November 10, 2022,” NCWEB in an official statement said.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off List 2022?

Visit the official website at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in Look for the DU NCWEB third cut-off list link. Select the desired BA/ BCom programme-wise cut-off list link The college and category-wise third cut-off list will appear on the screen. Download the NCWEB third cut-off list PDF for the admission process.

According to the DU NCWEB third cut-off list for BA (Pogrammes) in Economics and Political Science, the Miranda House has recorded the highest college-wise cut-off for General category students at 87.