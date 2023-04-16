Home

Want to Work As Assistant Professor At Delhi University? Check Pay Scale, Vacancy Here

A total of 88 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

DU Faculty Recruitment 2023: Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, is hiring candidates for the posts of Assistant professor. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the University at colrec.uod.ac.in. A total of 88 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date of receipt of the application is two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application forms, and other details here.

DU Motilal Nehru College Assistant Professors Vacancy

Assistant Professors: 88 posts

Motilal Nehru College ASSISTANT PROFESSOR Educational Qualification: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR (exemption from NET shall be granted in accordance with clause (ii) & (iii) of General Note in the last section of this document). For more details, check the recruitment notification shared below.

Motilal Nehru College ASSISTANT PROFESSOR Application Fee

Fees for Assistant Professor is /- for UR/OBC/EWS category.

No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category, and Women applicants.

Fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Motilal Nehru College ASSISTANT PROFESSOR Pay Scale

Academic Pay Level 10 with rationalized entry pay of Rs. 57,700/- as per the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix in addition to other usual allowances.

How to Apply for ASSISTANT PROFESSOR Jobs?

Applicants are required to fill the application form as available on the link https://colrec.uod.ac.in/ on the website of the University of Delhi. The details regarding qualifications, experience, screening guidelines etc. are available on the College website: http://www.mlncdu.ac.in/ along with this advertisement. The applicants are required to read these details before filling up the form.

