DU OBE 2020: Delhi University has been holding the Open Book Exams 2020 for final-year students on their exam portal. If reports are to be believed, students taking the exam have been facing glitches in the question paper every day. Recently, they reportedly received the wrong question paper in their mail for their exam.

Political Science students apparently received the question paper of thee mock exams. They were appearing for their final exam during the open book test. These students had solved the same question paper when they were appearing for their mock test.

Some students had already answered the paper by the time they realised that the university had uploaded a new question paper.

“The area I live in has network issues so I logged out from the portal after downloading the question paper. When I logged in to the portal to upload my answer sheet I found that the question paper had been changed,” news agency PTI quoted a student as saying.

Students also took to Twitter to voice their concerns, trending #DuAgainstOnlineExams on the social media platform.

The varsity is conducting exams online due to ongoing pandemic. Students and teachers have also protested against the University’s decision to conduct exams citing health risk.