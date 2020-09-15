DU OBE 2020: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Delhi University to expedite the evaluation process of the open book exam or DU OBE 2020 papers so that results of the final year exams are declared by the first week of October. Once declared, the Phase 1 online exam results will be available on du.ac.in. Also Read - DU First Cut Off 2020 to be Released on This Date | Here Are The Details

DU OBE 2020 Phase 1 for both final-year postgraduate and undergraduate students was held from August 10 to August 31 this year, following immense discussion on postponement or cancelling the exams altogether.

The high court also asked the varsity to issue letters to all affiliated colleges regarding speeding up the evaluation process to expedite the result declaration.

It further asked colleges to “issue a circular that the last date for applying for comfort letter by postgraduate and undergraduate students, who are seeking admission in foreign universities, is September 18, 2020.”

The matter has been listed for another hearing September 23, by which date it has given the varsity time to decide when to declare DU OBE 2020 results.

The Delhi University began conducting the Phase 2 Open Book Exams on Monday and nearly 3,000 final-year postgraduates, PG and undergraduate, UG students appeared for the exams.