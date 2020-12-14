New Delhi: The Delhi Univeristy administration has sent an email to nearly 1.5 lakh students, informing them of multiple options available in case of difficulties. Notably, many students, on the first day of the new cycle of Delhi University’s Open Book Examination (OBE) had faced problems in uploading their answer sheets via the portal, post which the varsity issued a set of new instructions. Also Read - Delhi State University Exams, Including Final Year Stand Cancelled in View of COVID-19: Manish Sisodia

Narrating his ordeal a journalism student at Bhim Rao Ambedkar College said that he and his classmates did not receive their question papers on the exam portal Saturday.

“We had our radio production paper scheduled for 9.30 am, and we logged on to the portal to find the statement – “there is no exam scheduled for this date” — on it. We waited for 30 minutes and received nothing. Then we directly called our college administration and they sent us our question paper on WhatsApp at 10.13 am. When it was time for us to submit the paper there was still no update on the portal, so we couldn’t submit it there. We mailed our answer sheets to the college in the end,” Indian Express quoted the student as saying.

Earlier on Sunday, examinees get a notification from the Dean Examination via email, which stated,”In order to mitigate hardships faced by such students, it has been allowed that in cases where students find problem in uploading answer sheet on OBE portal… for justifiable reasons, even after completion of five hours, the answer script can be submitted through email to nodal officers.”

The notification clearly stated that this was to be a last resort and that “emails sent before the completion of five hours will not be accepted”.

Speaking to the daily, Dean Examinations DS Rawat said that the goal is that no student is left behind due to technical difficulties. He also asserted that the university is trying to minimise submissions through mail. “We want to discourage use of mail as it slows down the process of sorting and evaluation, and can lead to delay in declaring results… But if all else fails, the option will be open subject to the conditions.”