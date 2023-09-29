Home

Education

DU PG Admission 2023: Delhi University Spot Round 2 Vacant Seats Today at admission.uod.ac.in at 5 PM; Download Link

DU PG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi(UoD) will release a list of vacant seats for the spot admission round II for postgraduate admissions for the academic year 2023-24. Going by the PG Admiss

DU PG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi(UoD) will release a list of vacant seats for the spot admission round II for postgraduate admissions for the academic year 2023-24. Going by the PG Admission 2023 – SPOT ADMISSION ROUND-II schedule, the University will display the vacant seats at 5:00 PM on September 29, 2023. Candidates who had applied for CSAS(PG) -2023 and are not admitted to a program on the date and time of declaration of vacant seats for spot admission round II can participate. After the DU Vacant seat list is released, registered Candidates can apply on the upgrade or correction window on October 1(4:59 PM).

The University will declare the DU SPOT ADMISSION ROUND-II Allocation Result on October 3, at 5:00 PM at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates will be given an opportunity to “Accept” the Allocated seat from October 3 to October 5, 2023. Candidates can apply for the SPOT ADMISSION ROUND-II between 5:00 PM on October 3 to 11:59 PM on October 5, 2023. Check Delhi University Admission important dates, the official website, how to check vacant seats, and other details here.

DU PG Admission 2023: Spot Admission Round- II Date And Time

Name of the event Check Important Dates Declaration of vacant seats for

SPOT ADMISSION ROUND -II 05:00 P.M. Firday, 29 September, 2023 Correction Window/ Spot Admission Round II/Upgrade Till 4:59 PM Sunday, 1 October, 2023 Declaration of Special Spot Allocation 5:00 PM Tuesday, 3 October 2023 Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat 5:00 PM Tuesday, October 3, 2023 till 11:59 PM Thursday, 5 October, 2023 Colleges to Verify and Approve the online

applications 5:00 PM Tuesday, October 3, 2023 till 4:59 PM Friday,6 October, 2023 Last date of Online payment of admission

fees by the Candidates Till 11:59 PM Saturday, 7 October,2023

DU PG 2023 Spot Admission Round 2 Vacant Seat List: How to Check?

Visit the official website of the University of Delhi(UoD) at admission.uod.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Vacant Seats – Postgraduate Spot Admission Round II.”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Scroll the pdf and download a copy of it for future reference.

The University may announce more spot admission round/s at a later stage, if required. The department and colleges will verify and approve the online application of selected candidates from October 3 to October 6, 2023. The last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates is October 7, 2023. For more details, visit the official website of Delhi University.

