DU PG Merit List 2021: Delhi University will release the second merit list for DU PG Admission 2021 on November 27. Delhi University announced the complete schedule for the release of DU merit lists for admission to various postgraduate courses earlier this month. Candidates who have applied for the DU PG admissions can visit the official website of the university tomorrow to check the DU PG Merit List 2021. Delhi University will release the third merit list on December 3.Also Read - DU Admission Big Update: University To Put Out Special Cut-Off List for UG Courses

Here’s the schedule of DU PG 2nd Merit List 2021: Also Read - DU PG Admission 2021: 1st Merit List to be Released on Nov 17. Here's the Complete Schedule

Display of the allotment list: November 26, 2021

Department/Colleges to verify and approve the second merit list: November 27 to November 30, 2021

Payment against the second merit list: Till December 1, 2021

Step-by-step guide on how to DU PG Merit List 2021:

Candidates must note that the PG Merit list will be available in the online mode only. To check the DU PG 2nd Merit List 2021, students are required to visit the website and click on the pdf link which will be provided in the admission portal. the DU PG Merit list 2021 will include the details of the candidates and the colleges and courses allotted.

The DU PG Second merit list will be released on the official website – du.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with the DU PG Second Merit list link here once the results are declared online.