DU PG Admission 2023: Delhi University Admission Schedule Out; Check Prospectus, Merit List Date

DU PG Admission 2023: The Admission Branch will be conducting a webinar to orient prospective students to the CSAS(PG) portal on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

DU UG Admission 2023: Delhi University CSAS Round 1 Allotment List at ugadmission.uod.ac.in Soon; Dates Here.

Delhi University PG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi has announced the schedule for admission to Postgraduate programs for the Academic Session 2023-24. The registration portal for CSAS(PG) has already begun on Thursday, July 27. Meanwhile, the last date for students to register for PG Courses is August 10, 2023. As per the schedule, the first allocation list will be published on August 17. Candidates can accept the allocated seat from August 17 to August 20.

The Admission Branch will be conducting a webinar to orient prospective students to the CSAS(PG) portal on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. To apply for admission against the DU PG admission list, a registered student first need to visit the DU admission portal. Go to the PG admission tab and log in with the credentials. Complete the admission process and upload all the required documents. Then he/she must pay the admission fee and download the confirmation page before logging out from the portal.

Please note that the second allocation list will release at 5:00 PM on August 25. Meanwhile, the University will release the third allocation list on September 4. “Only the scores obtained in CUET (PG) – 2023 will be considered for admissions to the academicyear 2023-24. Merit will be based solely on the scores obtained in the CUET Test Paper (except for Programs where Audition Test/Sports Proficiency Test etc. are mandatory) as per the requirement of the specific program,” reads the information bulletin.

Delhi University PG Admission 2023: Check Registration Dates Here

Classes for postgraduate programs will commence from Friday, September 01, 2023. If a candidate has applied in CSAS(PG)-2023 but doesn’t fulfill the eligibility criteria and/or has not appeared in the CUET(PG) as per the requirement of the particular Program, his/her candidature will not be considered.

Delhi University PG Admission 2023: List of Postgraduate Programs

M.A. ARABIC M.A. BENGALI M.A. BUDDHIST STUDIES M.A. COMPARATIVE INDIAN LITERATURE M.A. ENGLISH M.A. FRENCH M.A. GERMAN M.A. HINDI M.A. HISPANIC M.A. ITALIAN STUDIES M.A. JAPANESE STUDIES BACHELOR OF LIBRARY &INFORMATION SCIENCE (B.Li.Sc.) MASTER OF LIBRARY &INFORMATION SCIENCE (M.Li.Sc.) M.A. LINGUISTICS M.A. PERSIAN M.A. PUNJABI M.A. RUSSIAN STUDIES M.A. SANSKRIT

To know more, kindly go through the prospectus shared below.

Delhi University(DU) PG Prospectus 2023 PDF – Download Link

Delhi University(DU) PG Admission Schedule – Download Link

Delhi University(DU) PG Admission Form- Download Link

Supernumerary Seats

Admission to all supernumerary seats will be through CUET (PG) – 2023. Candidates desirous of taking admission on Supernumerary seats must appear in CUET (PG) – 2023

Delhi University PG Admission 2023: How to Fill Application Form?

The candidate must satisfy all eligibility criteria for the Program(s) for which he/she is applying. S/he must have also appeared in CUET(PG) – 2023 in the relevant Test Paper/s fulfilling the Program-Specific eligibility published in the PG BOI-2023. Check step by step guide to fill up the application number.

Visit the official website – https:// pgadmission.uod.ac.in /.

/. Now, click on the ‘New registration’ tab.

Enter your CUET (PG) Application No(As per CUET (PG) Score Card), Applicant’s Full Name (As per CUET (PG) Score Card), and Applicant’s Date of Birth to register yourself on the portal.

Now, login into your account. Fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the admission website for any updates and grievances. Any grievance pertaining to the candidate’s lack of awareness of the published information and updates will not be entertained. For notifications and updates regarding Postgraduate (PG) Admissions, please visit www.admission.uod.ac.in.

