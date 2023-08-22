DU PG Admission 2023: Rejected Candidates Notice Out At admission.uod.ac.in

Home

DU PG Admission 2023: Rejected Candidates To Be Considered In Subsequent List, Notice Released At admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG Admission 2023: Delhi University published the initial round of seat allocation list for DU PG admissions on August 17. The university received over 11,000 applications for this first round.

DU mid entry window will open on August 31 (from 5 PM) and will close on September 1.

DU PG Admission 2023: Candidates who faced rejection in the first merit list of DU Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2023 Registration for Postgraduate admissions will be taken into consideration in the subsequent rounds, says the notice issued by the Delhi University (DU). In addition to that, students who failed to convert their CGPA score into a percentage, will have the opportunity to carry out the CGPA to percentage conversion during the mid-entry window for DU Post Graduate admissions at the official website – admission.uod.ac.in. DU further notified that the rejected students will now be considered in category 1 or as mid-entrants depending upon the criteria they got rejected for. Candidates should note that the Delhi University’s mid entry window will open on August 31 (from 5 PM) and will close on September 1 (at 4:59 PM).

Delhi University’s Official Notification

The official notification of Delhi University read, “Those candidates who had chosen Category-1 in their application form and have been rejected will be due to non-fulfilment of ‘Program Specific Eligibility criteria’ in Category-2, will be considered in Category-1 in subsequent list/s as per their merit.”

The DU notification further stated that those candidates who failed to convert their CGPA Score into percentage despite several announcements by the Delhi University in this regard, may now be able to do the CGPA to percentage conversion in the mid-entry window. The notice further informed that such candidates will be considered as Mid-Entrants.

DU PG Admissions 2023

Delhi University published the initial round of seat allocation list for DU PG admissions on August 17. With no surprise, the university received over 11,000 applications for this first round. Among these applicants, as many as 6,657 candidates accomplished their preferred course and college as their first-choice selection.

Online payment processing for the first round was open till August 21. Delhi University Post Graduate CSAS Round 2 seat allotment list will be released on August 25. It is to be noted that the Delhi University will conduct three rounds of CSAS seat allocation. According to the DU PG Admission schedule, PG classes at DU are expected to begin on September 1.

