DU PG Spot Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Out Today At admission.uod.ac.In; Know How To Check, What’s Next

Delhi University PG Admissions 2023 Spot Round 2 Seat Allotment Results are expected to be out today at admission.uod.ac.in. Read more to know how to check DU PG Spot Round 2 Results, how to confirm your allotted seat and the selection criteria for the same..

Delhi University

New Delhi: The University of Delhi Postgraduate (DU PG) Admissions 2023 are underway and cut-off lists for different courses by the different colleges under the university have already been released. In its last leg of admissions, Delhi University has been releasing vacancies for students under the DU PG Spot Round Admissions 2023. The first list and seat allotment has been done in the last week of September; now, a DU PG Spot Round 2 Admissions are going on and today, the DU PG Spot Round 2 Seat Allotment Results will be released and can be checked at the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. How can the candidates who have applied, check this list and what is the process that they must follow post the DU PG Spot Round 2 Admission 2023 List Release, know here..

DU PG Spot Round 2 Admission 2023: Seat Allotment Result Out Today

As mentioned earlier, the Delhi University Spot Round 2 Admission 2023 Seat Allotment Results are expected to be out today and can be checked on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. The result is expected to be out at 5:00 PM today and candidates who have been allotted the seats, will have to follow a specific process.

DU PG Spot Round 2 Admission 2023: How To Check

To check the DU PG Spot Round 2 Admission 2023 Seat Allotment Result, candidates must follow the steps given below-

To check the DU PG Spot Admission 2023 Final List, the candidates have to first visit the official website- On the home page of the website, you will find a link regarding the DU PG Spot Admission 2023 Allocation List; click on it Fill in your credentials and log-in; you will see the final list on the screen of your device Take a look at the list and also download a copy of it for future reference

(IMPORTANT NOTE: According to the official circular by DU, the University may announce more Spot Admission Round/s at a later stage, if required.)

DU PG Spot Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out, What Next?

Once the list is declared, what is the process that must be followed by the candidates who have secured a position in their desired courses and college, know here. Once the list is declared on October 3, the selected candidates will have to ‘Accept’ their allocated seats between 5:00 PM of October 3 to 11:59 PM of October 5, 2023. The verification and approval of applications by the courses/colleges will take place from 5:00 PM of October 3 to 4:59 PM of October 6, 2023. The candidates must note that the last date of payment of online payment of admission fees is 11:59 PM of October 7, 2023.

DU PG Spot Round 2 Admission 2023: Selection Process, Eligibility

Candidates who had applied for CSAS-2023 and are not admitted to any College on the date of declaration of the Special Spot Admission Round, can participate. To be considered in the Special Spot Admission Round, the candidate will have to opt for ‘Special Spot Admission’ through his/her dashboard. In the special spot admission round, allocations will be done based on the following criteria-

Availability of seats Program-Specific merit Order of Preference of College (Program + College) Category

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

