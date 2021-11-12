New Delhi: The Delhi University will release the first merit list for DU PG Admission 2021 on November 17, it informed on Twitter on Friday. Delhi University has announced the complete schedule for the release of DU merit lists for admission to various postgraduate courses. The allotment list will be released for the DU PG admission process on its online portal – admission.uod.ac.in. The colleges will approve the admission against the DU PG first merit list 2021 released from November 18 to 22. Candidates can make the payment against the DU PG first merit list till 1 pm on November 23. According to the dates announced, Delhi University will release three merit lists for postgraduate admission. According to the official notice, the classes for Delhi University postgraduate courses will commence from December 1, 2021.Also Read - Delhi University Releases Fifth Cut-Off List, Admissions Reopened In Some Colleges

Also Read - DU Admission Big Update! These Two Colleges Release Special Cut-Off List | Details Here

Here’s the complete schedule for the DU PG Admission 2021 merit list:

1st merit list:

Release of 1st allotment list – 17th November 2021

Department/ college to verify and approve admission against DU PG first merit list- From 18th to 22nd November 2021 till 5 pm

Payment against DU PG 1st merit list – 23rd November 2021 till 1 pm

2nd merit list:

Release of 2nd allotment list – 26th November 2021

Department/ college to verify and approve admission against DU PG second merit list – 27th to 30th November 2021 till 5 pm

Payment against DU PG 2nd merit list – 1st December 2021 till 1 pm

3rd merit list:

Release of 3rd allotment list – 3rd December 2021

Department/ college to verify and approve admission against DU PG third merit list – 4th to 6th December 2021 till 5 pm

Payment against DU PG 2nd merit list – 7th December 2021 till 1 pm

How is DU PG merit list prepared?

Delhi University PG merit list is prepared based on CGPA scores obtained by the candidates. Those whose name appears on the DU PG admission list 2021 have to complete the online document verification process and pay the admission fee. Last year, the university announced a total of eighth merit lists of DU PG 2021. This year, there are only three merit list for the DU postgraduate admission 2021, as per the schedule.