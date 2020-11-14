DU Admissions 2020: The Delhi University will begin admissions for post postgraduate courses in affiliated colleges November 18 onwards. All those who are looking to apply must note that will be given admission either on the basis of their scores in entrance exam or on merit basis. Also Read - Release Funds to Four Colleges By Nov 9 For Teachers' Salaries: Delhi HC Tells DU

Students are requested to keep a tab on official website in case there are updates on the admission procedure. Also Read - Delhi University Vice Chancellor Placed Under Suspension on President Kovind's Orders

Delhi university final-year students, whose results have not been declared yet, will be given a provisional admission on the basis of entrance-based admissions. Other students of various colleges, whose results are out, can upload their marksheets on their respective dashboards by 1 PM, November 16. Also Read - DU JAT 2020: Scores Announced on Official Website du.ac.in | Know Here Steps to Check Rank List

Check out important dates:

First merit list release date- November 18 to 20

Last day of payment- November 23

Admissions against the second merit list will begin from November 25 to 27.

Merit-based admission is only for students who qualified from the DU. Others will have to undertake an Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) to get admission in PG courses