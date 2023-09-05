Home

Delhi University PG Admissions 2023: 3rd Merit List To Release On Sept 11, Check Steps To Download And Last Date For Fee Payment

DU PG Admissions 2023 3rd Merit List will be released on September 11 at 5:00 PM. The same can be downloaded by visiting the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. Check all details

Delhi University

New Delhi: Delhi University was supposed to release the third merit list for the Post Graduate Admissions 2023 on September 4, 2023 but it was delayed. The final date for the release of the merit list is September 11, at 5:00 PM. After the merit list is declared, the candidates will be able to download it by visiting the official University of Delhi website- admission.uod.ac.in. Details about mid-entry in Delhi University, dates for acceptance of seats and application review process by different departents, colleges and centres, is also given below. Read further to know the steps to download the merit list, last date for fee payment and other important guidelines regarding DU PG Admissions 2023..

DU PG Admissions 2023: 3rd Merit List Release

As mentioned earlier, the third merit list release date for the Delhi University Post Graduation Admissions 2023 will be released at 5:00 PM on September 11, 2023. The merit list can be downloaded by following some easy steps..

To download the DU PG Admissions 2023 Third Merit List, visit the official Delhi University website- admission.uod.ac.in. On the home page, find the link which reads ‘PG Admissions’ and click on it. When a new window opens on your screen, use your log-in credentials to access your University dashboard. Now access the merit list/allotment result and also download a copy of the same for future reference, if any.

DU PG Admissions 2023: Important Dates

Delhi University Mid Entry Admissions will be conducted between September 7 and September 9, before the official release of the third merit list. Candidates will be given three days’ time from September 11 to 13, to accept the seats alotted to them. It is important for the eligible candidates to note that this round is for both supernumerary quotas and CSAS allocation.

DU PG Admissions 2023: Fee Payment Deadline

It has also been told that the application review process and approval of online applications, which is done by the departments, colleges and centres, will be done from 4:59 PM on September 11 to September 14. Announcement has also been done regarding the last date of online fee payment; the deadline for the same is September 15, 2023.

Students are adviced to keep a tab on the official website of the Delhi University for all the latest updates. Merit lists after the third merit list will be released only if there are vacant seats that need to be filled.

