DU PG Admissions 2023 To Be Based Solely On CUET PG Score; Check Details Here

For DU's School of Open Learning and for foreign nationals, marks obtained in the qualifying degree examination will be considered.

DU PG Admission: Admission to Delhi University’s postgraduate programmes will be based entirely through Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) Scores. It must be noted that this is the first time that DU will be enrolling students on the basis of CUET PG score 2023. According to an official notification, the university stated, “all candidates must appear in the CUET-PG to be conducted by the National Testing Agency. Only the scores obtained in CUET-PG will be considered for admissions to the academic year 2023-24.”

For DU’s School of Open Learning and for foreign nationals, marks obtained in the qualifying degree examination will be considered, they said, and added that admissions to the Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) will be based on scores obtained in CUET(PG)-2023.

“However, postgraduate admissions to the School of Open Learning (DDCE) and admission of foreign nationals will be based on the marks obtained in the qualifying degree examination,” the officials said.

The University also advised candidates to ensure that they fulfil the program-specific eligibility before appearing for the CUET PG Exam 2023. Additionally, the university has asked the candidates to check the DU’s PG bulletin for information on selecting CUET test papers as per the requirements of the specific programmes.

“Later, the university will release its allocation and admission policies through the Common Seat Allocation System (Postgraduate) 2023. Candidates desirous of seeking admission to DU will also have to apply to CSAS(PG)-2023 on the admission portal of the university,” the official informed.

Candidates appearing in the qualifying degree examination will also be eligible to appear in CUET(PG)-2023. However, they must fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria at the time of admission to the university.

Under the previous system, 50 per cent of admissions to postgraduate programmes were done directly among students who pursued their bachelor’s degrees from the university and it was based on merit in their qualifying examinations. The other half of the seats were filled through the Delhi University Entrance Test for PG students.

The university announced its admission policies for postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24 on Tuesday.

In December last year, the DU announced it will hold postgraduate admissions through the CUET for the upcoming academic cycle.

