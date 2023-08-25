DU PG CSAS 2nd Merit List 2023 Today at 5PM admission.uod.ac.in; Accept Allocated Seat by Aug 28

Top Recommended Stories

DU PG CSAS 2nd Merit List 2023: The University of Delhi(UoD) is all set to release the second allocation list for admission into the postgraduate programmes, today August 25, 2023. As per the schedule

Published: August 25, 2023 8:38 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

DU PG CSAS 2nd Merit List 2023: The University of Delhi(UoD) is all set to release the second allocation list for admission into the postgraduate programmes, today August 25, 2023. As per the schedule, the DU PG CSAS PG Merit List 2023 will be released today at 5:00 PM. Registered candidates will be allowed to accept the allocated seat between August 25(5:00 PM) to August 28(4:59 PM). The concerned department/College/Centre will verify and approve the online applications till 4:59 PM of August 29. One can check and download the Delhi University PG CSAS 2023 Second Merit List by visiting the official website at https://admission.uod.ac.in/.

