DU PG CSAS Admission 2023: Delhi University Third Merit List Today(5PM) at admission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University Third Merit List 2023 can be downloaded from the official website at du.ac.in and https://admission.uod.ac.in/.

DU PG Admission 2023: Delhi University To Close Mid-Entry Registration Today(4:59 PM); What's Next?

Delhi University PG CSAS Admission 2023: The University of Delhi(UoD) will publish the third CAS allocation list for admission into its postgraduate programme today, September 11, 2023. All those candidates who have registered for the third round of postgraduate(UG) admission can check and download the allocation list at du.ac.in and https://admission.uod.ac.in/. Selected candidates will be allowed to accept the seats from 5:00 PM of September 11 till 4:59 PM of September 13, 2023. The respective colleges will verify and approve the online applications till 4:59 PM of September 14. Candidates will be allowed to pay the online fee till September 15, 2023.

DU PG CSAS Admission 2023 Schedule

Name of the Event Check Important Dates Here Declaration of Third CSAS(PG) Allocation List September 11, 2023(5:00 PM) Candidates to ‘Accept” the allocated seat September 11, 2023(5:00 PM) To 4:59 PM of September 13, 2023. Departments/Colleges/Centres to Verify and approve the online applications September 11, 2023(5:00 PM) to 4:59 PM of September 14 Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the candidates September 15, 2023

Delhi University PG CSAS Third Merit List at admission.uod.ac.in: How to Check Online?

Visit the official website of the University of Delhi(UoD) at and /. Click on the ‘PG Admissions’ section. On the homepage, look for the link that reads,” Download DU PG CSAS Third Admission List 2023.” Enter the login details and your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Delhi University PG Third Merit List 2023 (Download Link to be active soon)

The schedule for the subsequent round(s) will be announced at a later stage if required. The University of Delhi reserves the right to revise, amend, update, or delete any part of this bulletin without prior notice. Any change so made shall be updated on the UoD admission website(admission.uod.ac.in) and it shall become effective from the date it is posted on the admission website. For more details, check the official website of Delhi University.

