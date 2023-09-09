Home

DU PG Admissions 2023: Delhi University To Close Mid-Entry Registration Today(4:59 PM); What’s Next?

Delhi University Admission 2023: The University of Delhi(UoD) will close the mid-entry registration process for postgraduate programmes today, September 9, at 4:59 PM. Candidates who could not apply t

The Delhi University(DU) Vacant seat list 2023 will be released today at 5:00 PM at admission.uod.ac.in.

Delhi University Admission 2023: The University of Delhi(UoD) will close the mid-entry registration process for postgraduate programmes today, September 9, at 4:59 PM. Candidates who could not apply through the CSAS Portal can submit their DU PG application 2023 on the official website – admission.uod.ac.in. As per the revised schedule, the University will declare the third CSAS Allocation list on September 11, 2023 (5:00 PM). Delhi University (DU) offers a wide range of postgraduate (PG) programs. Each PG course at Delhi University has specific eligibility criteria, including the minimum academic qualifications and entrance exam requirements.

Candidates will be allowed to accept the allocated seat from 5:00 PM on September 11 till 4:59 PM on September 13, 2023. Students shortlisted in DU PG’s third merit list can submit their acceptance by 4:59 PM on September 13. The respective institutions/colleges will conduct the document verification of such candidates from September 11 to September 14. One can check the important dates, official websites, and other details here.

